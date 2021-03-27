News
New Ukraine low-cost airline to connect Odessa, Lviv with Yerevan
New Ukraine low-cost airline to connect Odessa, Lviv with Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has allowed new Ukrainian low-cost carrier Bees Airline to launch 16 charter and 13 regular flights, AnalitikaUA.net reports, noting that this will be the third Ukrainian airline operating flights to Armenia.

Ukraine International Airlines and SkyUp Airlines currently conduct flights to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Bees Airline has been allowed to operate regular flights between Odessa and Yerevan and between Lviv to Yerevan.

During a recent press conference, Bees Airline had announced that it was launching regular flights to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
