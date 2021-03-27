Armenia political scientist: Pashinyan’s stay as PM means civil war

Nikol Pashinyan's stay as the Prime Minister of Armenia means a civil war. Political scientist Stepan Danielyan wrote about this on his Facebook.
"The whole problem is that the Corpse [i.e., Pashinyan] has no prospect of remaining prime minister at least because a considerable part of the society will not accept it under any circumstances; it is ruled. His stay [in power] means a civil war, and it will happen.
The problem is something else: the more his staying [in power] prolongs, the collapse of the state continues that much more—and which is the meaning of prolonging of his stay. It is already sabotage, and it is strange that there are still people who do not understand this simple thing," Danielyan wrote.