Sunday
March 28
Sunday
March 28
1,094 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,094 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 1,094 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 189,540 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,450 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 881 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 743, the total respective number so far is 170,903, and the number of people currently being treated is 14,306.

And 5,753 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 833,912 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
