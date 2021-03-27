ArmLur.am: Andranik Simonyan to be appointed Armenia National Security Service chief

By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Judge Andranik Simonyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Lori Province on Friday was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, ArmLur.am reports.
And this is in the case when in recent times this judge was practically absent from work and the court hearings on criminal cases under his jurisdiction were not being held. The judge's workload was noted as the reason, but the actual reason was his not showing up for work.
And according to the information ArmLur.am has received, Simonyan was not appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee by chance. According to reliable information, he will be appointed Deputy Director of the National Security Service (NSS) in a few days, after which he will be appointed Director of the NSS.
It means that his appointment to the post of the Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee pursues other goals.