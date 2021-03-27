News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
ArmLur.am: Andranik Simonyan to be appointed Armenia National Security Service chief
ArmLur.am: Andranik Simonyan to be appointed Armenia National Security Service chief
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Judge Andranik Simonyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Lori Province on Friday was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, ArmLur.am reports.

And this is in the case when in recent times this judge was practically absent from work and the court hearings on criminal cases under his jurisdiction were not being held. The judge's workload was noted as the reason, but the actual reason was his not showing up for work.

And according to the information ArmLur.am has received, Simonyan was not appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee by chance. According to reliable information, he will be appointed Deputy Director of the National Security Service (NSS) in a few days, after which he will be appointed Director of the NSS.

It means that his appointment to the post of the Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee pursues other goals.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM visits Armavir province (PHOTOS)
“The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to the memory of the dead servicemen...
 Yerkir.am: Armenia PM visiting Armavir Province by secret route
The main organizer of this visit is the provincial governor…
 Armenia political scientist: Pashinyan’s stay as PM means civil war
And it will happen…
 Newspaper: Sharp increase in Armenia coronavirus cases among priority issues being discussed in government
The question of whether it is expedient to again transition to tightening the restrictions—including a total lockdown—was mainly discussed…
 Newspaper: How did PM Pashinyan succeed in convincing Armenia army generals?
Noteworthy details became known…
 Newspaper: Resignations expected at Armenia MOD?
What did the generals say?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos