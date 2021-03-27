Rouhani: Trump is gone but his sinister traces remain

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the nation has come out victorious in the battles against the pandemic as well as the sanctions, adding that the ex-US president has gone, yet his sinister traces are remaining, Mehr reported.
The Iranian president said that the nation left behind the old year successfully although it faced some problems and ups and downs due to the sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani described the former US President Donald Trump as a "foolish" person whose traces are still remaining, in an apparent reference to the continued US pressures against Tehran under the incumbent Joe Biden leadership.
He further promised that his administration will take every necessary step and will make every effort before his term in office finishes in mid-summer to reduce and eradicate Iran’s economic hardships under the sanctions and the pandemic.