Yerkir.am: Armenia PM visiting Armavir Province by secret route

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday has planned another provincial tour within the framework of his unannounced election campaign, according to Yerkir.am.
This time Pashinyan will leave for Armavir Province. But the route of this visit, as before, is kept strictly secret.
The main organizer of this visit is the governor of Armavir, Hambardzum Matevosyan who, during a private conversation, said that Pashinyan is so uneasy that he might call even at night, at any time, and cancel the visit.
According to Yerkir.am’s information, during his visit to Armavir Province, Pashinyan does not plan to visit its major cities, such as Etchmiadzin or Armavir, because perhaps he is worried that it will not possible to ensure a necessary number of people greeting him in such towns.