Sunday
March 28
Sunday
March 28
Lawyer: Armenia ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan should be acquitted on grounds of no corpus delicti
Lawyer: Armenia ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan should be acquitted on grounds of no corpus delicti
YEREVAN. – The decision was welcome and as it really should actually have been; that is, Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code had actually a problem in connection with legal certainty, and it was rightly so declared conflicting with the Constitution. Karen Mezhlumyan, the lawyer of Armenia’s former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, told this to NEWS.am reflecting on the Constitutional Court declaring the aforementioned article unconstitutional.

Referring to the fact that Ohanyan is charged under the said article, the attorney said that his client should be acquitted. "The case proceedings should be dropped on the grounds of lack of corpus delicti, and naturally, Seyran Ohanyan, who is charged only under this article, should be acquitted on the grounds of lack of corpus delicti," Mezhlumyan said, adding that they will submit the respective motion to court.

As reported earlier, the Constitutional Court on Friday declared Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional and invalid. And under the Constitution, this decision is final and enters into force upon publication.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
