China becomes Iran's top trading partner

China became the main trading partner of Iran, Tasnim reported referring to a spokesman for the Iranian customs administration.
The cost of non-oil trade exchanges with China was $ 18,715 million.
He noted that 26 percent of Iranian exports last year were destined for China.
China has become Iran's top trading partner in both exports and imports over the past 12 months, he added, noting that 25.3 percent of total imports in the previous Iranian year came from China, amounting to $ 9,761 million.
The foreign ministers of Iran and China on Saturday signed a 25-year agreement on the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.