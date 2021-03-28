News
Armenia Ombudsman sends to international organizations footage of Azerbaijanis' abuse of Artsakh resident
Armenia Ombudsman sends to international organizations footage of Azerbaijanis' abuse of Artsakh resident
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan sent to international organizations footage of Azerbaijanis' abuse of an Artsakh resident.

“In this video, Azerbaijani soldiers torture and humiliate a peaceful resident of Artsakh, a simple peasant, just because he is an Armenian," he noted. "The Azerbaijani military is inspired by hatred and uses the same vocabulary that the Azerbaijani and Turkish authorities and public figures advocate."

"This video is one of the many objective evidence of war crimes and atrocities, both ethnic and religious."

The Human Rights Defender's Office of Armenia studied this video, filmed during the September-November 2020 war, sent it to international bodies, and published it.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
