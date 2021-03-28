Media: Countries reluctant to take their deported citizens from European countries face restrictions on issuing visas

Thirteen countries that are reluctant to take their deported citizens from European countries face restrictions on the issuance of visas necessary to enter the Schengen states, according to Welt am Sonntag.
According to it, the European Commission has assessed a total of 39 states that systematically prevent the return of their own citizens. The worst rating was received by 13 countries, including Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Mali, Egypt.
The states will face restrictions when issuing visas if they do not begin to better fulfill their obligations to export their citizens from European countries.
According to the newspaper, the current task is to start a dialogue with these countries to improve cooperation, but if cooperation does not improve, then from the summer these states may face a longer processing time for visa applications or a reduction in the validity period of issued visas. In addition, we are talking about a possible increase in the visa fee.