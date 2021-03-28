News
Monday
March 29
News
Charities urge Boris Johnson to donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries
Charities urge Boris Johnson to donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Charities are calling on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to start donating vaccines to poor countries, the Daily Mail writes.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, health and development charities said the UK has over 100 million overdose of vaccines and that the country is one of the world's largest per capita buyers of vaccines.

The letter notes that there is a high risk that the UK will accumulate limited supplies, while health workers and the most vulnerable people in low and middle income countries do not have access to them.

The UK will have enough overdose of vaccines to vaccinate twice the health workers on the front lines of the epidemic, a written appeal to Boris Johnson noted.

They urge the UK to immediately begin donating doses to the Covax program, which is working to bring vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.
