Pashinyan: The greatest service to memory of our martyrs will be construction of Artsakh in new way

The greatest service to the memory of our martyrs will be the construction of Artsakh in a new way, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Sunday during a meeting with residents of the village of Aragats, Armavir province
“I want to note again that it is thanks to their victims that even Artsakh, wounded today, stands. And the greatest service to the memory of our martyrs will be the construction of Artsakh in a new way,” he said.
The media reported that Pashinyan planned a visit to a number of settlements in the Armavir province, but the visit is kept in the strictest confidence.