Armenian army reports 10 deaths of soldiers and their family members during pandemic

The Armenian Armed Forces have strict restrictions on leave and dismissal due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sahak Ohanyan, head of the military medical department of the Defense Ministry noted.
According to him, about 1,200 patients were identified before the war, including servicemen, members of their families, employees of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Defense, and the General Staff. On the eve of the war, there were only 42 patients.
During the war, due to mobilization, redeployment, and movement of troops, an increase was recorded to 3,500 patients. But as a result of consistent work in 2 months, they managed to reduce the indicators. Now about 150 patients are both military and family members. There are no severe cases. In total, 10 deaths of military personnel and their family members were recorded during the pandemic, with family members accounting for most of the deaths.