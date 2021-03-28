News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian army reports 10 deaths of soldiers and their family members during pandemic
Armenian army reports 10 deaths of soldiers and their family members during pandemic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian Armed Forces have strict restrictions on leave and dismissal due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,  Sahak Ohanyan, head of the military medical department of the Defense Ministry noted.

According to him, about 1,200 patients were identified before the war, including servicemen, members of their families, employees of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Defense, and the General Staff. On the eve of the war, there were only 42 patients.

During the war, due to mobilization, redeployment, and movement of troops, an increase was recorded to 3,500 patients. But as a result of consistent work in 2 months, they managed to reduce the indicators. Now about 150 patients are both military and family members. There are no severe cases. In total, 10 deaths of military personnel and their family members were recorded during the pandemic, with family members accounting for most of the deaths.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charities urge Boris Johnson to donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries
They urge the UK to immediately begin donating doses to the Covax program...
 777 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day
A total of 14,466 people are currently being treated...
 Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,473 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 21 more coronavirus patients have died, but five of them—from some other illnesses…
 Netherlands to send 200 people on vacation to Greece to see if tourism is possible during pandemic
People will go on an all-inclusive trip for 399 euros to the island of Rhodes...
 Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,467 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos