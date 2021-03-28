Narly 1,500 Armenian soldiers continue treatment

During the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in September-November 2020, the medical service of the Armenian army completed all its tasks, Sahak Ohanyan, head of the military medical department of the Defense Ministry, told a briefing.
Thanking for the help of colleagues and patrons, Ohanyan noted that the transfer of mobile hospitals on such a scale was carried out for the first time, and for the first time, small mobile groups and medical companies were used.
According to him, now about 1,500 children continue their treatment. More than 800 have received degrees of disability.
The head of the department denied speculation about the shortage of drugs during the war. According to him, doctors did not have a shortage of drugs, and thanks to the help from abroad, some drugs could not be purchased for another couple of years. As for the individual dressing packages, all the servicemen and the mobilized had them.