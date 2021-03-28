News
Yerevan protesters march towards Security Council building (PHOTOS)
Yerevan protesters march towards Security Council building (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Yerevan protesters marched towards the Security Council building.

The Homeland Salvation Movement coordinator Iskhan Saghatelyan noted that the citizens of Armenia should treat the Secretary of the Security Council as an agent of Turkey in Armenia. 

"There are two political lines in Armenia, one line - Nikol and his team, who want to lead Armenia to a final collapse under the pretext of pseudo-peace-loving slogans, which we will not allow. The second direction is we - we want to preserve our national values, our statehood, Artsakh, not give up our demands, build a national state and develop," Saghatelyan added.

Speaking about the further steps of the movement, Saghatelyan said that visits to the region would begin until April 22.
