After today's rally in downtown Yerevan, the "Turks" attacked my brother and cousin and then apprehended [them]. Ishkhan Saghatelyan—a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party and coordinator of the Homeland Salvation Movement which demands the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan—on Sunday wrote this on Facebook and, also, posted a respective video.
"Nikol, do not think that you can oppress us with violence, it will not work. Remember: soon you will all answer [for what you have done]—one by one," Saghatelyan added.