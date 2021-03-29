News
Movement coordinator: "Turks" attacked my brother, cousin in downtown Yerevan
Movement coordinator: "Turks" attacked my brother, cousin in downtown Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


After today's rally in downtown Yerevan, the "Turks" attacked my brother and cousin and then apprehended [them]. Ishkhan Saghatelyan—a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party and coordinator of the Homeland Salvation Movement which demands the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan—on Sunday wrote this on Facebook and, also, posted a respective video.

"Nikol, do not think that you can oppress us with violence, it will not work. Remember: soon you will all answer [for what you have done]—one by one," Saghatelyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
