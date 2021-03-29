News
Monday
March 29
Ever Given ship removed from shallow waters of Suez Canal
Ever Given ship removed from shallow waters of Suez Canal
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Salvage teams partially refloated the Ever Given ship in the Suez Canal, almost a week after the giant vessel ran aground in one of the world’s most important trade paths, Bloomberg reported.

Maritime services provider Inchcape said in an email that the ship is being secured. Ten tug boats participated in the refloating operation, the Suez Canal Authority said earlier. The breakthrough in the rescue attempt came after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, going deep into the banks of the canal.

While the ship is at least partly floating again, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the waterway would be reopen to traffic, or how long it will take to clear the logjam of more than 450 ships stuck, waiting and en route to the Suez that have identified it as their next destination.

Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, told television channel Arabiya that he was preparing for the option of lightening the vessel by removing containers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
