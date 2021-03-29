News
Monday
March 29
News
Monday
March 29
Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign
Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin has commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's intention to resign.

"Pashinyan's decision on his resignation does not require an immediate conversation; contacts take place all the time," said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, RIA Novosti reported.

"First, he [Pashinyan] remains acting [PM], nonetheless; then the decision, which was announced, does not require immediate conversation ... They have recently communicated, about which we have reported; so the contacts are permanent," Peskov told reporters when asked whether a meeting or a telephone conversation with Pashinyan was planned.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
