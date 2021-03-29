Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign

The Kremlin has commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's intention to resign.
"Pashinyan's decision on his resignation does not require an immediate conversation; contacts take place all the time," said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, RIA Novosti reported.
"First, he [Pashinyan] remains acting [PM], nonetheless; then the decision, which was announced, does not require immediate conversation ... They have recently communicated, about which we have reported; so the contacts are permanent," Peskov told reporters when asked whether a meeting or a telephone conversation with Pashinyan was planned.