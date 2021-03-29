Karabakh President, Armenia official discuss cooperation in sphere of justice

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday received Armenia’s minister of justice, Rustam Badasyan.
The cooperation between the two countries in the field of justice was discussed at the meeting, the Artsakh President's Press Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In this context, the Artsakh President stressed the need to deepen and intensify ties between the relevant departments and exchange experience, which will contribute to the rapid solution of the existing problems in this domain.