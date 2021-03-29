News
Monday
March 29
News
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office forwards judge’s petition in army ex-chief's case to Crime Police
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has received the petition by Judge Mher Petrosyan of the Administrative Court addressed to the Supreme Judicial Council in the case of Onik Gasparyan, former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General's Office, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Khachatryan added that the petition has been forwarded to the Crime Police.

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council forwards Administrative Court judge's application to Prosecutor General's Office
