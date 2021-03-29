News
Tuesday
March 30
Armenia ex-official's attorney demands that judge for case of March 1, 2008 events apologizes to him
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan’s attorney Erik Aleksanyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“I have addressed Judge Anna Danibekyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction with the demand that she apologizes to me and lifts the sanction that has been groundlessly imposed on me.”

During the previous court hearing over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, Judge Anna Danibekyan imposed a sanction on Erik Aleksanyan for ‘not showing up to the hearing maliciously’ on February 23.
