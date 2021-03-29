Armenia ombudsman: State-sponsored Armenophobia taking on new manifestations in Azerbaijan

The president of Azerbaijan, the authorities of that country have for years pursued and continue to pursue a policy of propaganda of hatred and enmity, ethnic cleansing and genocide against Armenia, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, and the Armenian people. The Turkish authorities have done the same, or are openly encouraging it. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote this on Facebook.
"Only 3 examples:
The President of Azerbaijan [Ilham Aliyev] was proud in the message of the 7th congress of the [ruling] New Azerbaijan Party on March 5, 2021. ‘The young [Azerbaijani] generation grew up feeling hatred for the enemy.’ By saying enemy, he means Armenia and the whole Armenian people, who are hated by a whole [Azerbaijani] generation.
During the military event in Baku on December 10, 2020, the president of Turkey [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] compared the [recent] war in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] to the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, and the mass massacre of Armenians in September 1918 in Baku. (…).
The ECHR rulings state that Armenocide has ethnic motives and is encouraged by the bodies of authorities in Azerbaijan.
Hatred and enmity towards Armenia and the Armenian people with state support not only has not decreased in Azerbaijan or Turkey, but is taking on new manifestations due to not bearing accountability
P.S.: This photo was specially prepared during the [recent] war and was actively shared on social media by Azerbaijani and Turkish users, widely encouraging Azerbaijani atrocities," Tatoyan added in particular.
Ադրբեջանի նախագահը, այդ երկրի իշխանությունները Հայաստանի, ՀՀ քաղաքացու ու հայ ժողովրդի նկատմամբ տարիներ ի վեր վարել և...Опубликовано Arman Tatoyan Понедельник, 29 марта 2021 г.