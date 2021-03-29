News
ARF members demonstrating outside Armenia Security Council
ARF members demonstrating outside Armenia Security Council
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A group of members from the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party are protesting in front of the building of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia.

ARF member Gegham Manukyan stated that the SC, along with its secretary, has become the "embassy of Turkey in Armenia."

"And the secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, can now safely say that he is the Ambassador of Turkey to the Republic of Armenia," Manukyan added.

To note, when asked in a recent interview whether Armenia considers Turkey an enemy state, SC secretary Armen Grigoryan had stated that there should be some adjustments in Armenia's approach in this regard.
