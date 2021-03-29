News
Armenian MFA on approaches to Karabakh: Determination of Artsakh status and de-occupation of territories
Armenian MFA on approaches to Karabakh: Determination of Artsakh status and de-occupation of territories
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia has already worked out its approaches and presented them to the OSCE Ministerial Council amid the new situation developed, FM Ara Aviazian noted on Monday to the parliament.

According to him, the approaches envisage making a decision on the status of Karabakh based on the implementation of the principle of the right of peoples to self-determination, as well as ensuring the comprehensive security of the people of Karabakh, and de-occupation of the Karabakh territories occupied by Azerbaijan.

The FM also spoke about the pandemic, the war, and the past year, considering it the worst since Armenia gained independence.

He assured that the Armenian MFA had done a large-scale work to consolidate the image of Azerbaijan as a country that provoked aggression in front of the international community, as well as to ensure the position of the international community on the Turkish involvement and its sponsored militants who participated in hostilities, to increase the pressure on the Turkish Azerbaijani alliance, and end hostilities.

“These events have shown that we need a strong co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, which will be able to lead the peace process based on the principles and elements developed over the years,” the FM said.
Հայերեն and Русский
