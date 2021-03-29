News
News
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer: Constitutional Court recorded what we claimed from beginning
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer: Constitutional Court recorded what we claimed from beginning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – It took more than 2.5 years to record what was obvious to most lawyers from the beginning. Hayk Alumyan, a lawyer for Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, said this commenting on the Constitutional Court decision declaring Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional.

To note, this article envisages "overthrow of the constitutional order," and ex-president Kocharyan has been charged under this article.

The lawyer noted that the court of first instance, the Constitutional Court, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights, and the Venice Commission had all expressed a corresponding position. "And they completely coincide with our assessments that we gave back in 2018. I hope that no one will think of questioning the decision," said the lawyer.

He added that an educated, intelligent person, not being a lawyer, accepts the correctness of professionals—represented by the Constitutional Court—in this dispute. "A professional will not make harsh judgments on issues he does not understand. This is what the ignorant do; moreover, they make inferences on a cosmic scale," Alumyan added.

To note, commenting on the aforementioned decision by the Constitutional Court of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated Sunday that the Constitutional Court had not established as an institution.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
