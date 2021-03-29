News
Armenia ruling party MP drops mandate
Armenia ruling party MP drops mandate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Suren Grigoryan said he has dropped his mandate.

Touching upon the news that he is going to be appointed Deputy Minister of Justice, Grigoryan said he hasn’t been appointed by the Prime Minister yet. He refused to answer the question whether he has received an offer to hold the position of deputy minister.

According to preliminary information, Suren Grigoryan’s mandate will go to Public Affairs Officer of the Civil Contract Party Vahagn Aleksanyan.
Հայերեն and Русский
