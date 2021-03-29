News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 29
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Two 18-year-old Yerevan citizens caught while trying to steal railway communication cable
Two 18-year-old Yerevan citizens caught while trying to steal railway communication cable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Officers of the Security Service of South Caucasus Railways caught two 18-year-old citizens of Yerevan while they were attempting to steal a communication cable in the Yerevan-Noragavit sector.

The company told Armenian News-NEWS.am that on March 23 the on-duty officer of the garrison in Yerevan informed the Security Service that communication was disconnected in the Yerevan-Noragavit sector. Simultaneously, on-duty officers of the Security Service spotted and caught two adolescent suspects and delivered them to officers of the criminal intelligence unit of the Erebuni police station.

Later, the officers established their identities and the fact that one of them has been previously convicted of such a crime. The detainees admitted that they had stolen the communication cable and the 30-meter cable in the Yerevan-Noragavit sector on March 19.

Since the beginning of this year, there has been a rise in the number of external influences on the railway system (there were 35 such cases in January-March, which is three times more than the number of cases in the same period in 2020). In all detected cases, the company actively works with the law-enforcement authorities and the local authorities to find the criminals and prevent such incidents.

The cases of theft of railway property owned by the Republic of Armenia present a great danger for the traffic safety of trains. South Caucasus Railways is certain that the public’s responsibility for the railway infrastructure will allow to ensure a proper level of traffic safety of trains, as well as protection of the company’s and citizens’ properties.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
8 people arrested in Egypt as trains collided leaving 18 people killed
The death toll from the disaster...
 Artsakh emergency service: Man hits landmine while operating tractor
While carrying out agricultural work in the Martakert region...
 Powerful dust storm from China reaches South Korea
And the cloud of sand has covered southwestern Japan…
 Ever Given ship removed from shallow waters of Suez Canal
While the ship is at least partly floating again, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the waterway would be reopening to traffic…
 Twin-engine plane crashed in Mexico: 6 people killed, 1 person injured
The prosecutor's office said that the cause of the crash is being investigated...
 India man kills wife, her family with rare poison he read about in Saddam Hussein's biography
It was found out that Arora, 39, had preparing a family dinner and had added thallium to the dish…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos