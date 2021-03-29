Two 18-year-old Yerevan citizens caught while trying to steal railway communication cable

Officers of the Security Service of South Caucasus Railways caught two 18-year-old citizens of Yerevan while they were attempting to steal a communication cable in the Yerevan-Noragavit sector.

The company told Armenian News-NEWS.am that on March 23 the on-duty officer of the garrison in Yerevan informed the Security Service that communication was disconnected in the Yerevan-Noragavit sector. Simultaneously, on-duty officers of the Security Service spotted and caught two adolescent suspects and delivered them to officers of the criminal intelligence unit of the Erebuni police station.

Later, the officers established their identities and the fact that one of them has been previously convicted of such a crime. The detainees admitted that they had stolen the communication cable and the 30-meter cable in the Yerevan-Noragavit sector on March 19.

Since the beginning of this year, there has been a rise in the number of external influences on the railway system (there were 35 such cases in January-March, which is three times more than the number of cases in the same period in 2020). In all detected cases, the company actively works with the law-enforcement authorities and the local authorities to find the criminals and prevent such incidents.

The cases of theft of railway property owned by the Republic of Armenia present a great danger for the traffic safety of trains. South Caucasus Railways is certain that the public’s responsibility for the railway infrastructure will allow to ensure a proper level of traffic safety of trains, as well as protection of the company’s and citizens’ properties.