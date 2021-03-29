Armenia MFA: Recent Karabakh war is not consequence of Armenian diplomacy’s defeat

YEREVAN. – The [recent] war in Karabakh [(Artsakh)] was not a consequence of the defeat of Armenian diplomacy. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said this during Monday’s discussion of the 2020 work report at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.
The FM noted that he considers the accusations against Armenian diplomacy unfair in this regard. According to him, it can be said with the same logic that, at the time, Czechoslovakia was subjected to aggression by Nazi Germany due to ineffective diplomacy.
"During these years, Armenia made every effort to resolve the [Karabakh] conflict peacefully; the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs did the same. Azerbaijan has assumed an obligation not to use force. Recently, however, the president of Azerbaijan rejected all compromise options. He proudly stated that he had been preparing for a military solution for a long time," said the Armenian FM.
Aivazian added that on the instructions of the political leadership, for 26 years the Armenian diplomacy ensured the maintenance of the status quo until the issue is finally resolved. "However, if the other side decides to start a war, the opportunities here for diplomats are limited," noted Ara Aivazian.