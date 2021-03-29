News
Armenia FM: Karabakh war became retreat, defeat of democracy
Armenia FM: Karabakh war became retreat, defeat of democracy
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The [recent] war in Karabakh [(Artsakh)] and subsequent events became the retreat and defeat of democracy. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said this during Monday’s discussion of the 2020 work report at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

According to him, this war showed that in a situation when the world is busy with the coronavirus pandemic and several other key issues, this is the best time for authoritarian regimes to pursue their own aggressive aspirations.
