Indonesia blast: At least 14 people are wounded

An alleged suicide bombing near a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar injured at least 14 people, the BBC reported.

Police said there was an explosion when two men tried to break into the church on Palm Sunda before Easter.

Churches have been attacked by militant Islamists in the past, but so far no group has claimed they were behind the bombing.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo described the attack as a terrorist act and said he had ordered the chief of police to investigate the case.