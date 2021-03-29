Armenian MFA: International structures are more and more convinced that Karabakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan

International structures and countries, seeing the destruction of Armenian historical and cultural values ​​in the territories controlled by Azerbaijan, as well as their inhuman attitude towards Armenian prisoners, are increasingly convinced that Karabakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan, FM Ara Aivazian said in the parliament on Monday.

According to the FM, the Karabakh war once again demonstrated a very simple reality, which was mentioned initially, but over the years, for various reasons, it was forgotten. Aivazian is convinced that after this aggression for those countries that wanted to understand what was happening, it became clear and obvious that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“This is about preventing the implementation of the next genocide program. Now, when various international organizations and countries observe the complete expulsion of Armenians from the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan, they see how our historical and cultural heritage is being destroyed, destroyed, how inhumanely Armenian captives are treated, I think that they realize, and moreover, they are convinced that Karabakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.

If this is a part of Azerbaijan, then it is Karabakh without Armenians. This is our struggle. And I think that this reality is more and more recognized by the international community,” the minister said.