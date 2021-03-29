Armenia FM: Solution to humanitarian situation in Karabakh is one of Armenian side's priorities

The solution to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the Armenian side’s priorities, with the direct participation of Armenia’s international partners, particularly the United Nations. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian said during today’s discussion on the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the activities carried out in 2020 which was held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly.
Aivazian resolutely condemned Azerbaijan’s attempts to hinder the process of providing humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh.