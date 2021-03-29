News
News
Measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus to be tightened in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a meeting of the commission coordinating the work to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in Armenia, the press service of the Prime Minister's Office informed NEWS.am.

Minister of health Anahit Avanesyan presented the current respective pandemic situation in Armenia. Also, she referred to the obtaining of vaccines against COVID-19, within the framework of which the first batch—comprising 24 thousand doses—of a vaccine was imported to Armenia on Sunday.

Priority measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in Armenia were discussed at the meeting. The PM proposed to organize the respective work in the following directions: continuous vaccination process, increase of the level of wearing face masks, tightening of monitoring measures, and increase of the hospital potential.

Also, Pashinyan instructed to intensify inspections, especially in closed spaces and on public transport, to continue broad public awareness to spread the culture of wearing face masks, and to focus on acquiring new batches of COVID-19 vaccines.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
