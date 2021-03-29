News
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council delegation received by Russia Supreme Court Chief Justice
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by President of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia Ruben Vardazaryan is on an official visit to Moscow.

The SJC told Armenian News-NEWS.am that today the delegation was received by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Lebedev.

During the meeting held in a warm and constructive atmosphere, the leaders of the judicial authorities of both countries exchanged views on the effective cooperation between the judiciaries of Armenia and the Russian Federation and the opportunities for development of the cooperation and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vardan Toghanyan was also attending the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
