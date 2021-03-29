Macron: Turkey continues to violate Libyan ceasefire agreement

Turkey continues to violate the Libyan ceasefire agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron noted.
According to him, peace in the region is impossible as long as Turkey continues to intervene, despite numerous calls to withdraw its troops and comply with international law, Libyan Express reported.
In an episode of a French TV documentary, Macron said Turkey is not withdrawing its troops from Libya to maintain power over the oil-rich country.
The internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by rebel commander Khalifa Haftar, agreed on October 23 to a permanent ceasefire in all parts of Libya.
The deal stipulates that all mercenaries and foreign fighters will leave Libya within three months. However, despite the agreement and numerous appeals from international powers and institutions, including the United States and the United Nations, foreign troops, including Turkish ones, remain in the country.
The withdrawal of Turkish troops from Libya will only be discussed if other foreign troops are withdrawn from the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in February.