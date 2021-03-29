8 people arrested in Egypt as trains collided leaving 18 people killed

Eight people have been arrested in Egypt in connection with a train collision.

According to AFP, the drivers, their assistants, the head of the traffic department, and security guards were arrested.

The death toll from the disaster - one of several railroad accidents in Egypt in recent years - has been 18.

The prosecutor's statement also referred to 'body parts' that were not identified.

Investigators spoke to 133 wounded as well as 10 railroad workers, station staff, and three police officers in charge of train safety.