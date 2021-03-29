Yerevan receives COVID-19 vaccine, Armenia defeat Iceland 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers, 29.03.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 29.03.21:

Ahead of the Armenian Genocide anniversary, Armenia found itself in an unprecedented discourse.

One of the most debated issues should have been whether US President Joe Biden would use the term 'genocide' in his first April 24 message. But people are discussing now whether the Armenian authorities put on the agenda the thesis of not considering Turkey as an enemy state anymore.

During his interview, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan stubbornly avoided calling Turkey an enemy.

A day later, during his visit to the Armavir province, PM Nikol Pashinyan showed the same approach.

The statements caused heated discussions in social media among the human rights defenders and social figures.

The situation also deepened the people's fears that the Armenian authorities are turning the wheel of the country's foreign policy towards Turkey.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine was imported to Armenia within the COVAX FACILITY initiative.

Armenia has received 24,000 doses, the health ministry reported.

The first batch of the vaccine is provided for people at risk.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use.

Armenia has so far reported 190,741 COVID-19 cases in the country, while the death toll has reached 3,476.

The search for the remains of soldiers, volunteers, or reservists who died during the recent hostilities and for those who are still missing continues in Artsakh Monday.

As a result of search and rescue operations, 1,523 bodies have been found so far.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian spoke about talks with Turkey, Azerbaijani POWs, and Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh] during Monday’s discussion of the 2020 work report at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

According to him, "there is no information at the disposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia about any format within the framework of which consultations or negotiations may be conducted with Turkey."

Aivazian added that Armenia has repeatedly come up with initiatives to normalize relations with Turkey, but the latest initiative—the Zurich process—had failed because of Turkey.

However, the FM said that Armenia is closely following the development of relations between Russia and Turkey.

Touching upon the POWs issue, he noted that are no Azerbaijani prisoners of war in Armenia.

The minister said that Yerevan had fulfilled all its humanitarian obligations.

Aivazian also added that as a result of international pressure, Azerbaijan realized that the POWs' return would be an important step towards creating an atmosphere of trust.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday re-confirmed his resignation in April ahead of snap parliamentary elections scheduled for June 20.

If re-elected the PM promised to serve the people 'much better than before.'

Meanwhile, huge protests were held in Armenia on Sunday coordinated by the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement which is demanding the PM's resignation.

Armenia won 2-0 in the clash against Iceland in Yerevan, and for the first time started with two wins in World Cup qualifiers.

Whoscored.com has named Armenia’s Tigran Barseghyan as its Man of the Match.

The head coach of Iceland's national squad, Arnar Vidarsson, commented on the 0-2 defeat noting that even before the clash he noted the confidence of the Armenian squad.

Armenia will play their next qualifier on Wednesday, as they will host Romania in Yerevan.

ServiceTitan Company created by Armenians has been valued at $ 8.3 billion.

According to Forbes, this is not a new audio app, crypto security company, or remote work tool, but with Americans staying at home in recent months, a software startup called ServiceTitan has helped the retail professionals who serve those homes safely stay behind the scenes in business.

Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO, said that by playing on the spirit of collaboration between contractors, the company collected best practices to create a guide for safe and contactless home maintenance, donating 100,000 masks.