Artsakh parliamentary speaker receives Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan
Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today met with Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan, the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of Artsakh told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties discussed national security issues, and the parliamentary speaker viewed the statements of the President of Azerbaijan and the intolerance of the neighboring country’s political forces as inadmissible.

“The document signed on November 9, 2020 helped stop the war, but the status of Artsakh is still on the agenda. Artsakh can’t be a part of Azerbaijan; otherwise, it will be emptied of Armenians. The issue of the territories occupied by Azerbaijan needs to be raised,” Tovmasyan said and stressed that the negotiations need to continue under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The parliamentary speaker also touched upon the results of his visit to Armenia and discussed the issue of speaking out about the vandalism against Armenian cultural heritage in the occupied territories of Artsakh in the international arena.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
