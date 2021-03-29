Armenian FM: Armenia didn't address CSTO during war

Russia remains Armenia’s strategic ally, and Armenia highly appreciates it. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian said during today’s parliamentary discussion on the report on the activities carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2020.
The minister didn’t agree with the claim that Armenia and Armenia’s foreign policy are dependent on Russia. He also stressed that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has a major place in Armenia’s security sector. According to him, even though Armenia didn’t address the CSTO during the war, it had informed the CSTO about the created situation.