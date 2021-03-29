News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 29
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.08
EUR
624.12
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian FM: Armenia didn't address CSTO during war
Armenian FM: Armenia didn't address CSTO during war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Russia remains Armenia’s strategic ally, and Armenia highly appreciates it. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian said during today’s parliamentary discussion on the report on the activities carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2020.

The minister didn’t agree with the claim that Armenia and Armenia’s foreign policy are dependent on Russia. He also stressed that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has a major place in Armenia’s security sector. According to him, even though Armenia didn’t address the CSTO during the war, it had informed the CSTO about the created situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris: Azerbaijanis threw stones at car transporting bodies of fallen soldiers (PHOTOS)
Who should ultimately guarantee the right of a peaceful resident to safe travel?...
 Karabakh search operations find another body
A total of 1,524 bodies have been retrieved so far…
 Artsakh parliamentary speaker receives Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan
The parliamentary speaker also touched upon...
 Armenia FM: Karabakh war became retreat, defeat of democracy
It showed that in a situation when the world is busy with the coronavirus pandemic and several other key issues…
 Armenia FM: Solution to humanitarian situation in Karabakh is one of Armenian side's priorities
Aivazian resolutely condemned...
 Armenia MFA: Recent Karabakh war is not consequence of Armenian diplomacy’s defeat
The FM noted that he considers the accusations against Armenian diplomacy unfair in this regard…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos