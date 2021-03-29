About 6,000 families of Artsakh to be provided with homes

On March 25, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a consultation over the socio-economic issues facing Artsakh with several members of the government of Artsakh and Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan in Armenia, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund reports.
During the meeting, they underscored the urgency of implementing a program for home construction and restoration of infrastructures in order to provide nearly 6,000 families of Artsakh with apartments, as well as establish or restore necessary infrastructures. The President of Artsakh mentioned that this will require nearly AMD 110,000,000,000 based on preliminary calculations and will provide all displaced families with the opportunity to return to Artsakh.
The Prime Minister expressed the willingness of the Government of Armenia to support the program and suggested implementing it in partnership with Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, adding that the offer to allocate the required money from the nearly AMD 58,000,000,000 that is currently in the bank accounts in Armenia and is kept by the local chapters of the Fund abroad. The Prime Minister also expressed the Government’s willingness to allocate another AMD 52,000,000,000 by transferring it to the Fund.