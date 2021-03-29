Karabakh search operations find another body

STEPANAKERT. – Another body was found Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the search in the direction of Sghnakh village in the Askeran region. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
According to preliminary data, this body is of a conscript who took part in the hostilities last fall.
The search operations will continue Tuesday in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region.
Now a total of 1,524 bodies have been retrieved so far as a result of these searches in Artsakh.