Facebook and Google plan to lay two submarine cables that will connect US to Singapore and Indonesia
Facebook and Google plan to lay two submarine cables that will connect US to Singapore and Indonesia
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Facebook and Google are planning two submarine cables that will link the US west coast to Singapore and Indonesia.

According to Facebook, the trans-Pacific cables Echo and Bifrost will increase the bandwidth between regions by 70%, as well as improve the reliability of the Internet.

While Facebook is investing in both cables, Google is investing only in Echo. The cost of the projects, which are still subject to approval by the regulatory authorities, has not been disclosed.

The Echo is slated to be completed by the end of 2023 and the Bifrost - by the end of 2024.

Last May, Facebook announced plans to build a 37,000-kilometer submarine cable around Africa to provide better internet access.

Google is also working on the Equiano submarine cable, which will connect Africa to Europe.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
