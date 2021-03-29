Johnson and Biden want to create an infrastructure fund to counter China's growing influence

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden want to create an infrastructure fund to fund the construction of new roads and bridges in developing countries to counter the growing influence of China, reports The Telegraph.
This idea was expressed by Johnson at a meeting with some British politicians.
The prime minister is believed to have called them freedom of speech warriors who enjoy his full support, expressing bewilderment at Beijing's ridiculous actions.
One source said Johnson raised the prospect of a green alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative.
He is said to have expressed concern that so many UN countries, especially in Africa, are on China's side due to infrastructure loans provided by China.
One idea is to use a portion of the £ 10 billion aid budget this calendar year to counter Chinese influence. According to the source, the idea is to channel hundreds of millions of pounds sterling into the fund to provide an alternative to diplomacy to the Chinese debt trap.
Johnson raised this issue in a conversation with Biden last week.