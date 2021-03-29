Artsakh Parliament Speaker receives justice minister and Prosecutor General

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today met with Minister of Justice Karen Danielyan and Prosecutor General Gurgen Nersisyan, the Department of Media and Public Relations of the National Assembly of Artsakh reports.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to legislative amendments.
“The new realities dictate new demands. Citizens are raising issues, and we need to respond to them,” Tovmasyan said.
The participants of the meeting also discussed issues on bringing the new legislative amendments and bills put into circulation into compliance with the Constitution and touched upon the bills developed by the Office of the Security Council.