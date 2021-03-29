Armenian ex-army general's attorney: Clearly illegal criminal prosecution against Yuri Khachaturov

Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“There has been clearly illegal criminal prosecution against Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov for exactly 72 hours. Unfortunately, Judge Anna Danibekyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction continues to mock jurisprudence and is still making efforts to continue the extremely illegal criminal prosecution.
I wasn’t able to obtain the decision on terminating criminal prosecution against Yuri Khachaturov from the office of Anna Danibekyan today either, and I have at least informed Judge Danibekyan about the decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia,” the attorney stated.