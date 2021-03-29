News
US suspends trade relations with Myanmar
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Joe Biden's administration announced the suspension of all trade relations with Myanmar.

Trade cooperation will be suspended until the return of the democratically elected government, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

The decision to suspend trading will take effect immediately.

More than 100 civilians, including children, were killed during demonstrations against the military coup in Myanmar over the weekend.

President Joe Biden called the violence terrible and absolutely outrageous.
