Artsakh Ombudsman calls for investigation into case of Azerbaijanis throwing stones at car transporting bodies

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Gegham Stepanyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Information was spread on social media that last night, at 01:30, on the Stepanakert-Goris road, the Azeris threw stones at the car transporting the bodies of the killed servicemen, breaking the windows.
The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman contacted the driver of the car. According to the latter, the incident took place about two kilometers from the "Shushi" electrical substation to Berdzor town (Shushi-Lisagor). Due to the heavy fog, the driver did not see the attacker, but, according to him, the blows were delivered from the front, which reduces the likelihood of damage caused to the car as a result of the rock falls.
Considering that the incident took place not far from the city of Shushi, it is highly likely that Azerbaijanis threw stones at the car. In this case, this is the second case, published in the media over the past week, when Azerbaijan grossly violates a trilateral statement made at the highest political level, threatening the physical safety and property of citizens of Artsakh and Armenia.
It can be emphasized that the car transported the bodies of dead servicemen, that is, it carried out a humanitarian function.
The Human Rights Ombudsman draws the attention of the law enforcement bodies of the Republic of Artsakh to the case and calls for a comprehensive investigation to reveal the circumstances of the incident.”