Armenian serviceman who died in Karabakh's Martakert wanted to work for development of cybersport in Armenia

Albert Dadoyan, 19, talked to his family a day before the war (on September 26) for the last time. Dadoyan was killed in Martakert (Nagorno-Karabakh).
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Hovhannes Dadoyan, Albert’s father, said his son had been discharged from the hospital and was in a great mood when he and the family were talking to him on the phone. He added that Albert could have postponed his military service, but he really wanted to go and serve in the army.
Albert was a future programmer. He was studying in the Faculty of Cybernetics at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia and wanted to work for the development of cybersport in Armenia.
Albert died from the strike of an unmanned aerial vehicle on September 29, 2020.