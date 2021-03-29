Armenia Constitutional Court promulgates decision on declaring Article 300.1 of Criminal Code unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court of Armenia today promulgated, in full, the decision on declaring non-compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code with Articles 78 and 79 of the Constitution, based on the applications submitted by second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that on March 26, the Constitutional Court declared non-compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia with Article 78 (principle of proportionality) and Article 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution.
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov and former Chief of Staff of the President of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan are charged under the elements of Article 300.1.