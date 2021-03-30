Car of Armenia Kotayk Province's general jurisdiction court judge robbed in Yerevan

According to shamshyan.com, on the morning of March 27, citizen Gagik Heboyan contacted the police station in Nor-Nork District of Yerevann and reported that in the period between March 26 (8:30 p.m.) and March 27 (10:30), an anonymous person or persons stole the ABS system placed in his Mercedes and parked in the yard of his apartment building by breaking the glass window of the door and opening the engine cover.

When the police arrived at the scene, Heboyan told them that he is a judge of the Regional Court of General Jurisdiction of Kotayk Province.

Police are preparing a report on the incident.